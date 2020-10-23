Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.37

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.37 and last traded at $186.63, with a volume of 241670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.21.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,879,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,215.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

