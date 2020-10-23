Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.37

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.37 and last traded at $186.63, with a volume of 241670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.21.
PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,879,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,215.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.