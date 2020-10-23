Brokerages Expect Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings. Integra Resources posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra Resources.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

