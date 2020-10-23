HSBC Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to “Buy”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $37.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.