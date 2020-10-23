Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.50. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.