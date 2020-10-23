Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

