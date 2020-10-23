TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.95 on Friday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing BPM and Neenah
Analyzing BPM and Neenah
Head-To-Head Analysis: ACMAT vs. Assured Guaranty
Head-To-Head Analysis: ACMAT vs. Assured Guaranty
Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. Stock
Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. Stock
Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. Stock
Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. Stock
Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. Stock
Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. Stock
Yoseph Bornstein Sells 4,881 Shares of Microbot Medical Inc Stock
Yoseph Bornstein Sells 4,881 Shares of Microbot Medical Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report