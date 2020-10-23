TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.95 on Friday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

