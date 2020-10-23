National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley Securities cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 55.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

