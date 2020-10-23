Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

HTLD opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $6,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $5,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Heartland Express by 4,375.8% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 190,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

