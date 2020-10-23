Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

