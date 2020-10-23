ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

