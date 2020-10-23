Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

