Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

INGN stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.12 million, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

