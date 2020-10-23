Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
INGN stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.12 million, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
