Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 92.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,787,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

