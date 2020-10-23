Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 803.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Yum China by 117.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

