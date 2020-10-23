Cwm LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.