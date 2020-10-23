Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

