Cwm LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.