Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 25.64%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.