Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

