Cwm LLC Buys 23,545 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 54,755.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $4,733,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

