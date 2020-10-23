Cwm LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

BATS:CSM opened at $77.37 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.