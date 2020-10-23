Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $202.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

