Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,007.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $996.81 and a 200-day moving average of $873.57. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.91, a PEG ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

