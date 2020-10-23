Cwm LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

