Cwm LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBIZ by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 114,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CBIZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $24.04 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

