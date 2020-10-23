Cwm LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avista by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avista by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avista by 9,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avista by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

