Cwm LLC Sells 570 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UniFirst by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $173.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.46. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

