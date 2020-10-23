MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in MGE Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

