Cwm LLC Buys 460 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $282,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

