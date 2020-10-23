Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PRFT opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.
PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
Perficient Profile
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
