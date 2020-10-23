Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

