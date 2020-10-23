Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

