Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,036.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

