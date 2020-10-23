Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $62.80 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

