Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

