Cwm LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 56.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 94.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

