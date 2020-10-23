Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

