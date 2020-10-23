Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $82.45 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

