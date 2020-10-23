iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

