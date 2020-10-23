Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10,936.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.14.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

