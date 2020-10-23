Cwm LLC Sells 29,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,198 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

