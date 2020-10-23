Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

WERN stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

