Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $337.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

