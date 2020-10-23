Cwm LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.