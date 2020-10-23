Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 36,478.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $280.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

