Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $169.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

