Cwm LLC Buys 5,187 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Roku by 13.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,691 shares of company stock valued at $54,073,195 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $222.36 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

