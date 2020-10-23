FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

