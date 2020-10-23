Cwm LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.