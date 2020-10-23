SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $764,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 47.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of SAP opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

