Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 87.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 109,593 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 753,009 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $33,620,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,611.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 458,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 441,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

